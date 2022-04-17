Search

17 Apr 2022

Our Lady's Templemore take home 21 medals at this year's County Track and Field Championships

Roy Doran winning gold in the junior 800m, Christopher Dunne winning silver in the minor 800m

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Apr 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Our Lady's Templemore steal the show at this year's County Track and Field Championships, taking home 21 medals in total.

The throwers set the bar early in the day with Donnacha Cantwell winning gold in the discus, silver in the hammer and silver in the shot putt (intermediate), Joseph Stapleton winning silver in the hammer and bronze in the shot putt(intermediate), Bobbie Gleeson winning gold in hammer and the discus (Junior), Bryan Quinn winning the hammer (intermediate) and Levente Kunos winning silver in the shot putt (junior).

On the track, the athletes kept producing, with the following athletes making the podium.

Joseph Burke won gold in the junior 100m, Roy Doran winning gold in the junior 800m, Christopher Dunne won silver in the minor 800m, Callum Patterson won silver in the Intermediate 100m, and Armand Schoeman won silver in the Senior 100m.

To round off the day, the school won two more silver medals in the Minor and Intermediate Relays. The minor team was made up of Christopher Dunne, Leo Cleere, Padraic O Shea and Gonzalo Braavo Garcia, and the Intermediate Team was made up of Joseph Burke, Kieran Martin, Callum Patterson and Finan McAleese.
Well done to all the medal winners and everyone else who competed on the day.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

