WATCH: McGrath laments missed chances against Deise

Tipperary lost out to Waterford last Sunday in the first round of the Munster hurlin championship, and Noel McGrath spoke to Tipperary PRO Jonathan Cullen in the aftermath, lamenting missed opportunities during a positive performance. See video below.
Following today’s game, the Fiserv Man of The Match Noel McGrath spoke to Tipperary GAA. pic.twitter.com/SQEj1rpJ16— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) April 17, 2022
