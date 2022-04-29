Tipperary County Council 'will spend money' on clearing litter on Nenagh site

An examTipperary County Council 'will spend money' on clearing litter on Nenagh site File picture
A Nenagh councillor has called on the local district council to investigate rubbish being dumped on land in the town.
Cllr Hughie McGrath highlighted littering on land on Ashe Road.
“We need to speak to the owners and we need to see who is dumping rubbish,” he told Nenagh Municipal District Council.
The Independent councillor suggested that the council install CCTV cameras to catch the culprits.
He was supported by Cllr Seamus Morris, who said the land had been “unnecessarily left open to dumping”.
Director of Service for the environment section Marion O’Neill said that under the council’s anti-dumping initiative, the area would be cleaned up and CCTV possibly used. The council is also planning a household survey in the area.
“Money will be spent there,” she said.
