Irish Water are carrying out main repair works around Donohill
Irish Water is carrying out main repair works in the Donohill area today.
They expect Donohill and the surrounding areas may be affected.
The repairs are scheduled to take place until 5:30pm on April 27.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
