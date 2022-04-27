Ursuline congratulate TY student who represented Ireland on the u16 soccer team at Easter

Grace Fitzpatrick Ryan, TY, who represented Ireland on the U16 Soccer team over the Easter
Massive congratulations to Grace Fitzpatrick Ryan, TY, who represented Ireland on the U16 soccer team over the Easter holidays.
Ireland played against Turkey, and Grace played the full 90 minutes as the centre half.
Not only did they win, Grace and her teammates kept a clean sheet.
The final score was 4-0. Grace not only inspires and motivates her teammates in School but is an inspiration to all students in the School- all the hard work does pay off.
She is a great ambassador for the Ursuline Thurles, and everyone is very proud of her.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.