Fair City's Alan Devine holds workshop for transition year students at the Ursuline

Actor Alan Devine of Fair City fame giving a Drama Workshop in the Ursuline before the Easter Holidays
Well-known actor of stage and screen Alan Devine, who starred in Fair City, was in the Ursuline just before Easter to host one-day Workshops with the TYs.
He worked on improvisation, the importance of making a good impression, and voice projection and gave them good Public Speaking tips.
It was fun and enjoyable and gave the TYs extra confidence when it comes to standing up and speaking in front of others.
There was great news last week when news reached us that the story writing competition winners had been announced...
