This Tipperary playground reopened because of hard work by the local community

This Tipperary playground reopened to the public because of hard work by the local community
Ballingarry Playground
As expected last week, the Village Playground was finally reopened to the public on Thursday morning, last to the delight of parents and children alike.
It is great to see kids of all ages and sizes having fun locally in such a safe and clean environment.
Well done to the Playground committee, chaired by Dickie Norton, for bringing this project to fruition in such a timely fashion.
A request for drinking water stations to be provided on the Blueway in Tipperary has been turned down
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.