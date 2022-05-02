Search

02 May 2022

WATCH: Tipp Town's Murphy Crowe is ripping it up on the Seven's circuit with Ireland

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Tipperary’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe continued her great form in the knockout stages of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Canada overnight.

The Tipperary Town native scored seven tries in three games in the group stage, and scored Ireland's winning try against the USA in the quarter-final stage.

The Irish team went on to lose their semifinal meeting with Australia, but Murphy Crowe still continued to impress, when she scored four tries in the Bronze Medal game against France.

The Tipp woman finished the weekend as top scorer with 12 tries in 6 games. See footage of Murphy Crowe scoring one of her four tries against the French.

