St Mary's Newport get creative at the Energia - Seachtain na Gaeilge Art Competition
Our students achieved great success in the Nationwide Energia - Seachtain na Gaeilge Art Competition.
Our winners in the first - third-year Division; are Sophie Walker (2nd place) and Asha Slattery (3rd place).
In the Senior Cycle Division, Anita Whelton (1st place) and Malachy Mullaney (2nd place). Comhghairdeas.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
A request for drinking water stations to be provided on the Blueway in Tipperary has been turned down
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.