Ardfinnan GAA club to host Darkness Into Light walk

Ardfinnan GAA club are hosting a Darkness Into Light walk.
Those taking part are asked to meet at Ardfinnan GAA field at 4.45am on Saturday May 7.
Walkers will leave the field at 5.00am.
Walkers will proceed over to the village, up the Clogheen road, over by Castleview, back down into the village and back over to the pitch.
Sunrise is timed for 5.50am...
Please wear hi-viz/DIL t-shirts and bring head lamps / torches
