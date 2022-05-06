Drunk Tipperary man was 'roaring on street ' just after pub lockdown lifted
A man who was shouting and roaring along with another male on Main Street, Roscrea, pleaded at Nenagh District Court to being intoxicated in public and threatening, insulting or abusive behaviour on September 12, 2021.
John McInerney, 45, of 4 Clós Odhráin, Toomevara, failed to calm down when asked to by the gardaí and continued shouting and roaring, the court heard.
The court heard that he had 30 previous convictions.
Mr McInerney’s solicitor, David Peters, said the incident happened just after the pubs reopened following lockdown.
He said Mr McInerney apologised for his behaviour.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr McInerney €200 for threatening, insulting or abusive behaviour and took the charge of being intoxicated in public into account.
