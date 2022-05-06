Search

06 May 2022

Eco-conscious students at St Mary's Newport take part in Global Citizenship and Sustainability Week

Eco-conscious students at St Mary's Newport take part in Global Citizenship and Sustainability Week

Orla Coffey, Niamh Coffey and Lily Fraser

Reporter:

Reporter

06 May 2022 5:44 PM

On our first week back after the Easter Break, we celebrated a full week dedicated to Global Citizenship and Sustainability. We chose to highlight this as we feel it is very important to the education of our young people.

These are the events that took part; the National Spring-clean, looking at litter in our school community. Donna and Shannon from the Zipyard Nenagh visited our students for an upcycling workshop.

Dennehy Motors showcased their fleet of electric vehicles and also kindly donated an electric car charging point to our school. A Clothing Swap Shop to highlight the circular economy was a huge success, the remaining clothes from this event were donated to Ukraine.

Our GCE students visited the Eco Village at Cloughjordan. QR code treasure hunt was open to all students to highlight the diversity of our school, this event acknowledged up to 17 different countries.

Walk for water lets our students experience what life is like for children in drought-stricken countries.

We held a raffle for the week, where students were given a ticket by our 'teacher detectives' when they placed their waste in the correct bin, either compost, recycling or general waste.

For the whole week, we had an art display of Coral Reef Ceramic Sculptures and Paintings.

We also had a zoom talk from the Environmental Science Department at UL. Our TY students pre-recorded interviews with their grandparents about how they lived a more sustainable life in the past.

We had a pre-recorded talk on the practice of Lean Management in the construction sector. Lastly, a talk from TUS on renewable energy.

The GCS team would like to thank all the local businesses, teachers and students for their contributions.

Thoughts?

Local News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

