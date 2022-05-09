Search

09 May 2022

Tipperary TD welcomes Department's 'willingness' to give barracks to county council

Tipperary TD welcomes Department's 'willingness' to give barracks to county council

Tipperary TD welcomes Department's 'willingness' to give barracks to county council

Reporter:

Reporter

09 May 2022 2:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

In a parliamentary response the Minister for Defence Simon Coveney, has confirmed to Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly his willingness to transfer Nenagh military barracks to Tipperary County Council.

"Minister Coveney has confirmed to me that the Department of Defence are in the process of registering the property with the Land Registry and once this is done they will put it up for sale," said Deputy Kelly.

He said that Minister Coveney had also confirmed that they would be willing to consider transferring the site to Tipperary County Council, but on a previous occasion this had been refused by the council.

"I believe that this should be reconsidered as this is a prime site in the centre of Nenagh. The barracks are in a terrible dilapidated state and close to falling down which is very disappointing given the immense history of the site and it’s close affection to so many from the area," said Deputy Kelly.

He said that a decision needed to be made regarding the site.

"It cannot be left the way it is, and at least if it were in the possession of the council then a decision could be made on its future. If it’s left with the Department of Defence they will just sell it and the new owners will almost certainly fully clear the site for development," he said.

Deputy Kelly said that he believed it would be better to secure the site for the future by having it in the ownership of the Council. Then the democratically elected council could then make a decision on its future, whether that is to build some badly needed houses on the site; transfer some land to Nenagh CBS, restore the building for community use, restore it partly and use it as business hub or a combination of all of these.

"The worst option would be to let it continue the way it is or let it be sold. I’m glad the Minister has confirmed to me his Department’s willingness to transfer it to Tipperary County Council and I believe that should happen sooner rather than later," said Deputy Kelly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media