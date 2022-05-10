Search

10 May 2022

St Angela’s Academy of Music and the Ursuline Secondary School hold their first musical evening in two years

St Angela’s Academy of Music and the Ursuline Secondary School hold their first musical evening in two years

Ursuline Sixth Year student Anna Grace, performing a piano solo Wedding Day at Troldhaugen at the Ursuline Musical Evening

Reporter:

Reporter

10 May 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

St Angela’s Academy of Music, in conjunction with the Ursuline Secondary School, held the first Musical Evening in two years, and it was a tremendous success.

A feast of musical delights was on offer from soloists, instrumentalists, duets and ensemble pieces from Junior Orchestra, Senior Orchestra, the Trad Group and Chamber Choir. The quality and variety of the programme was excellent and an absolute treat for music lovers.

All the performances were thoroughly enjoyable, but there were some highlights. Thérèse Hayes’s beautiful version of Glasgow-No place like Home from the movie Wild Rose, Patsy Norton’s violin solo of Por Una Cabeza, made famous by the Tango scene in Scent of a Woman and First-Year Aoibhinn Rae’s haunting rendition of No Time to Die by Billie Eilish accompanied by her sister from Second Year Tara Rae on piano.

The evening ended on a high with a preview performance of Chamber Choir’s Cork Choral Festival winning pieces and Senior Orchestra playing The Beatles classic The Long and Winding Road and a lively, fun version of Hoe Down from Rodeo.

Well done to all musicians, singers, accompanists and Music Teachers both in the School and the Academy who prepared their students to such a high standard.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

Tipperary inter-club was a huge success for Clonmel Swimming Club

Tipperary council to put traffic management measures in place in Moyglass village this week

Artists invited to apply for studio space as part of Clonmel Arts Studios project

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media