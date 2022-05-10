St Angela’s Academy of Music and the Ursuline Secondary School hold their first musical evening in two years

Ursuline Sixth Year student Anna Grace, performing a piano solo Wedding Day at Troldhaugen at the Ursuline Musical Evening
St Angela’s Academy of Music, in conjunction with the Ursuline Secondary School, held the first Musical Evening in two years, and it was a tremendous success.
A feast of musical delights was on offer from soloists, instrumentalists, duets and ensemble pieces from Junior Orchestra, Senior Orchestra, the Trad Group and Chamber Choir. The quality and variety of the programme was excellent and an absolute treat for music lovers.
All the performances were thoroughly enjoyable, but there were some highlights. Thérèse Hayes’s beautiful version of Glasgow-No place like Home from the movie Wild Rose, Patsy Norton’s violin solo of Por Una Cabeza, made famous by the Tango scene in Scent of a Woman and First-Year Aoibhinn Rae’s haunting rendition of No Time to Die by Billie Eilish accompanied by her sister from Second Year Tara Rae on piano.
The evening ended on a high with a preview performance of Chamber Choir’s Cork Choral Festival winning pieces and Senior Orchestra playing The Beatles classic The Long and Winding Road and a lively, fun version of Hoe Down from Rodeo.
Well done to all musicians, singers, accompanists and Music Teachers both in the School and the Academy who prepared their students to such a high standard.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
