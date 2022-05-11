Two-Mile Borris to hold village clean-up this Thursday

Two-Mile Borris to hold village clean-up this weekend
Two Mile Borris Village clean-up will take place next Thursday, May 12, at 7.30pm.
We ask anyone wishing to help to please meet at the school in the village.
Please wear hi-vis and gloves. Alternatively, clean up bags can be collected from Tullys Nearby, bags can be taken for people to litter pick their own road or estate.
A pick up point for these bags will be allocated for council collection.
A list of upcoming clean-up dates will be available in the local shops.
