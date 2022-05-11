Search

11 May 2022

Two-Mile Borris to hold village clean-up this Thursday

Two-Mile Borris to hold village clean-up this weekend

Two-Mile Borris to hold village clean-up this weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

11 May 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Two Mile Borris Village clean-up will take place next Thursday, May 12, at 7.30pm.

We ask anyone wishing to help to please meet at the school in the village.

Please wear hi-vis and gloves. Alternatively, clean up bags can be collected from Tullys Nearby, bags can be taken for people to litter pick their own road or estate.

A pick up point for these bags will be allocated for council collection.

A list of upcoming clean-up dates will be available in the local shops.

Prime Thurles site offered for Ukrainian refugee homes

Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association has offered a one acre site to Tipperary County Council for modular homes

Presentation Thurles win Bank of Ireland Money Smart Quiz final

Prestigious Knocknagow Award for a Tipperary camogie great

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media