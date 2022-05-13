Search

13 May 2022

Tipperary councillor calls for removal of 'pinch-point' on scenic lake route

Tipperary councillor calls for removal of 'pinch-point' on scenic lake route

Puckaun village: Tipperary councillor calls for removal of 'pinch-point' on scenic lake route

Reporter:

Reporter

13 May 2022 4:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A call has been made to eliminate a "pinch-point" outside a village on the shores of Lough Derg’s scenic drive.

Cllr Joe Hannigan has called on Tipperary County Council to widen a stretch of road outside Puckane village “so that two cars can pass”.

He told Nenagh Municipal District Council that “something has to be done” to widen the road.

Cllr Hannigan pointed out that the landowners along the road had given their consent for the issue to be resolved.

He was supported by Cllr Michael O’Meara, district Cathaoirleach, who asked if the work could be carried out under a Private Public Partnership scheme due to the fact that agreement had been obtained from the landowners.

However, district manager and director of roads Marcus O’Connor said that the council had its roads budgets and they did not have the funding for the work.

“If someone wants to do the foundation, we’ll work with them,” he said.

District engineer Barry Murphy, while agreeing that the alignment was “poor and narrow”, said the R493 had taken priority in each year of the current three-year roads programme.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media