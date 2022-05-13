Temperatures set to rise in the Premier county this weekend

People around Tipperary can expect the warmest day of the year so far this weekend, with increases in temperature and sunny spells expected from tomorrow.
Some warmer weather for this afternoon and the weekend. Cloud coverage will vary but some good sunny spells. Feeling cooler on the coasts so bring the jumper if you head for the coast. pic.twitter.com/DhkntcRlkB— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 13, 2022
Areas around the county are expected to reach as high as 22 degrees, with the good spell to last until Monday or Tuesday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.