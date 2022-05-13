Tipp Hurlers: What needs to happen this weekend for Munster qualification hopes

After the defeat to Limerick last weekend, Tipperary's interest in this year's Munster Hurling Championship is hanging by a very fine thread indeed, and Colm Bonner's men will now need a series of unlikely events to occur in order to qualify.

This weekend sees Tipperary with a bye as they await their final game against Cork in the final round on the weekend after next, with this Sunday seeing Clare host Limerick, while Cork travel to Walsh Park to face Waterford.

So what needs to happen for Tipp to have something to play for when they welcome Cork? Below is the current table of the Munster round robin.

Cork need to beat Waterford this weekend, and with Cork on -13 scoring difference the best results would be a significant win to pull back Waterford's scoring difference from +1. This would leave Cork and Waterford on 2 points going into the final weekend.

Tipp fans will then be hoping that Clare have not qualified by the final round, as they will need the Banner to defeat the Waterford men, and should Tipp then go on to beat Cork, there would be three teams level on head to head which would mean that scoring difference would decide who qualifies.

So, all is not yet lost for Tipperary, but it would take some monumental luck for the Premier to feature in the All-Ireland series this year.