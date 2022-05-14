Search

14 May 2022

Ursuline Thurles celebrate Junk Kouture success

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles

14 May 2022 10:00 PM

Contributed to the Tipperary Star

Ursuline’s Genevieve Keane, the young TY fashion designer, is one of this year’s Junk Kouture winners. She will represent Ireland in Abu Dhabi in June at the inaugural World Final of Junk Kouture.

She will compete against national winners from New York, London, Paris, Abu Dhabi and Milan and is certainly putting Tipperary and the Ursuline on the international stage. For her beautiful creation, Acantha she took St Patrick and early Celtic Christianity as her inspiration and fashioned a dress, cape and bag from used curtain fabric, Donegal yarn, sheep wool, potato sacks and discarded costume jewellery.

The intricate, stunning design and attention to detail wowed the judges and the audience in the 3Arena on Thursday, May 5 and won her a ticket to Abu Dhabi. The other Ursuline finalist, Green with Envy, had a flurry of media interest on the day of the Grand Final due to its striking lime green and metallic colour scheme and strong anti-domestic violence theme. Model Mary Ryan and team-mates, sisters Hannah and Katie O’Mahoney, used two leather couches and shoelaces for the side split, bustier dress.

The headpiece was made from 42 metres of briquette bailing wrap fashioned into intriguing swirls, swivelled around an embellished silver orb. The dress materials of couches and briquettes suggest home comfort and stability, things which are missing when a family lives in the shadow of domestic violence.

Both teams, Acantha and Green with Envy, had a magical night in the 3Arena, cheered on by the large Ursuline crowd who travelled to see the girls strut their stuff and showcase their fabulous designs on the prestigious National Junk Kouture stage.

Many thanks to all the teachers involved and to Erin Hayden, a past pupil, who did a magnificent job on the make-up for both entries.

