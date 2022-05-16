PICTURES: Coláiste Phobal Roscrea bring home bronze medals in the ETB Mini Olympics
Congrats to our LCA Students who brought home bronze medals in the ETB Mini Olympics.
Thanks to Roscrea Education Centre for inviting us and Cappawhite Youthreach for hosting.
We had a great day.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
