Referee confirmed for Tipp's crucial clash with Cork

The referee's for this Sunday's final Munster Championship clashes between Tipperary versus Cork and Clare against Waterford have been confirmed.
Sean Stack from Dublin will take the whistle in Thurles for the clash of Tipperary and Cork, while Paud O'Dwyer of Carlow takes charge of the Clare and Waterford encounter in Ennis.
There is still plenty to play for as any one of Cork, Tipperary, and Waterford are all in with a chance of finishing third in the Munster round robin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.