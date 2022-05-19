Ursuline student comes third in the World Irish Dancing Competition

Ursuline student Megan Kelly, Fifth Year, who came third in the World Irish Dancing Competition held in Belfast in April, dancing in an eight hand reel
Congratulations to Megan Kelly, fifth-year, who recently competed in the Irish Dancing Worlds held in Belfast. She danced an eight-hand reel, and her group came third overall, quite an achievement considering the high standard of the contestants and calibre of dancers attending the Worlds.
Megan dances with Doherty Petri/LADC and has been Irish dancing since she was four. She hopes to compete in the All Irelands in June both individually and with others, so the very best to her as she continues to Irish dancing at the highest levels.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
