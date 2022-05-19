Search

19 May 2022

GALLERY: Our Lady's Templemore hold their first Senior Awards since 2019

GALLERY: Our Lady's Templemore host their first Senior Awards since 2019

Sixth- Year Subject Award Recipients with Ms. Patricia Higgins (Principal), Mr. Paul Fogarty (Deputy Principal) and Mr. Willie Butler

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

19 May 2022 10:15 PM

Fifth- year Subject Award Recipients with Ms Patricia Higgins (Principal), Mr Paul Fogarty (Deputy Principal) and Mr Willie Butler

Click the purple arrow for the next photo

This week, we were delighted to hold our first Senior Awards Ceremony since 2019!

The awards recognised both the academic achievements of our Senior Students as well as the contributions they have made to school life.

We were delighted to have Mr Willie Butler as our Keynote Speaker. Mr Butler was not only a student in Templemore CBS. He also worked as a teacher of English, History and Agriculture Science and became Deputy Principal in Our Lady’s.

Mr Willie Butler acknowledged the difficulties and frustrations faced by teenagers today in society. He applauded them for their resilience and encouraged them not to define themselves by what they’ve missed out on but to go forward with the hope and optimism that is part of being young.

He praised the students for their endeavours and achievements in all areas of school life. He spoke of the difficult challenges in the world today, the climate crisis, the threat to democracy and, of course, war.

He urged students not to ‘tune out’ or to succumb to negativity but to become involved and take responsibility for building the world of the future.

He reminded us all that while none of us can change ourselves, we can all make small changes that can have a big impact. He spoke about the future for young people today. He urged them to be calm, creative and to make the most of opportunities.

We were delighted to welcome back Sr Helen Kennedy to present the an award in her name for the fifth-year student who embodies the spiritual, social and academic values of the school.

Congratulation to Ellen Delaney, fifth-year and Gillian Fogarty, sixth-year, who were the recipients of academic awards for the highest overall results during this school year.

The CEIST Award is presented to the student who stands out in how they contribute to the school and create a sense of community. Our award this year was presented to Meagan Sheridan. She is an excellent student who has taken on leadership roles in Our Lady’s. She is always positive and embodies the values of CEIST.

We would like to thank Ms Martina Butler-Young, Ms Marion Quinlisk, Ms Aileen Cashman and Ms Alice Cooney, who organised a very successful event.

GSOC received 114 allegations against gardaí in Tipperary last year according to new report

New Tipperary nursing home on schedule for completion in early 2023

Tipperary's Amy Butler graduates from Learn To Lead female leadership programme

Ladies Gaelic Football Association honours 23 graduates

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media