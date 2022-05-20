Search

20 May 2022

Ursuline Green Schools Swap Shop returns

Ursuline Green Schools Swap Shop returns

Ursuline students delighted with the clothes they picked up at the Green Schools Swap Shop

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

20 May 2022 1:15 PM

Before the pandemic, the Ursuline Green Schools Swap Shop had become a feature of the school calendar and a very important initiative to encourage sustainability and the circular economy among the student body.

Well, it was back with a bang last week and, as in previous years, proved to be a resounding success.

In order to be able to purchase at the Swap Shop, students had to donate clothes they no longer wanted. They got a token which they could then use to purchase someone else’s donated items of clothing.

The theme this year was festival and summer clothes, and lots of punters were very happy with their new or nearly new threads. Everyone was a winner, especially the environment.

Well done to the Green Schools Committee for all the hard work getting Swap Shop up and running again. Thanks also to teachers Ms Carroll, Ms Carew and Ms Ryan who co-ordinated it. 

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

WEATHER: An unsettled weekend ahead with heavy showers and spells of sunshine

Weaning and Nutrition workshops for Templemore

Registered Nutritionist Gemma McCarthy from Navigate Nutrition will be joining us each Wednesday in June

BIG READ: 'Clonmel Garda Station is Dickensian,' says Tipperary TD

Thoughts?

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media