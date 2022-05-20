Ursuline Green Schools Swap Shop returns

Before the pandemic, the Ursuline Green Schools Swap Shop had become a feature of the school calendar and a very important initiative to encourage sustainability and the circular economy among the student body.

Well, it was back with a bang last week and, as in previous years, proved to be a resounding success.

In order to be able to purchase at the Swap Shop, students had to donate clothes they no longer wanted. They got a token which they could then use to purchase someone else’s donated items of clothing.

The theme this year was festival and summer clothes, and lots of punters were very happy with their new or nearly new threads. Everyone was a winner, especially the environment.

Well done to the Green Schools Committee for all the hard work getting Swap Shop up and running again. Thanks also to teachers Ms Carroll, Ms Carew and Ms Ryan who co-ordinated it.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.