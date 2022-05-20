Search

20 May 2022

WEATHER: An unsettled weekend ahead across Tipperary with heavy showers and spells of sunshine

WEATHER: An unsettled weekend ahead with heavy showers and spells of sunshine

WEATHER: An unsettled weekend ahead with heavy showers and spells of sunshine

Reporter:

Reporter

20 May 2022 11:45 AM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Unsettled with showers most days, some heavy on Monday. Temperatures dropping back to the low to mid-teens early next week.

Today

Rain this morning will be heavy for a time before clearing to sunny spells and scattered blustery showers. Some will be heavy with the chance of a thundery downpour this afternoon locally.

Showers will ease in the evening with many areas having a dry and bright end to the day. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, best values further east. Moderate to fresh southerly winds, veering westerly, will be gusty at times.

Tonight will be largely dry and clear at first. It will turn cloudier overnight with some showers moving onto western coasts towards dawn. Winds will ease to a light to moderate southwest breeze. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

Saturday

A good deal of cloud around tomorrow with a few showers, mainly affecting western coasts of Munster. Decent dry spells elsewhere with just the chance of a shower. Brightening up at times with the odd spell of sunshine breaking through. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Moderate southwest winds, fresher at times near western coasts.

A cloudy to overcast night on Saturday with showers persisting in Atlantic coastal counties. Long dry spells in the east with just the odd shower overnight. Mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 11 or 12 degrees. Moderate to fresh southwest winds will be strong for a time on northwestern coasts. Misty in places with some local fog.

Sunday

A rather cloudy morning with showers extending countrywide. Brightening up in the afternoon with some sunshine in between showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.

Showers will continue to feed in overnight from the Atlantic in a light to moderate westerly breeze. Some clear spells, with the driest weather towards the southeast. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Monday

Widespread showers, turning increasingly heavy during the afternoon with the chance of a thundery downpour, interspersed with bright or sunny spells. Feeling fresher with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees and a moderate northwest breeze. Showers will continue in western coastal areas overnight, becoming largely dry elsewhere with varying cloud cover. Overnight lows of 6 to 9 degrees.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media