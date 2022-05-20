Search

20 May 2022

Ursuline TY Trad Group qualify for the Munster Fleadh this summer

Ursuline TY Trad Group

Reporter:

Reporter

20 May 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

TY Trad Group through to Munster Fleadh

Well done to the Ursuline TY Trad Group, who has had a brilliant year playing and performing and who have qualified for the Munster Fleadh to be held in Limerick in July.

They competed in the Tipperary Fleadh Cheoil last weekend in the Banna Ceoil 15-18 category. The fourteen TY ensembles included accordion, concertina, harps, fiddles, whistles, flutes, bodhran and spoons.

Their arrangement of hornpipe, slow airs and jigs certainly won the judges over, and the students were delighted to be representing the School in this long-standing traditional music competition.

To qualify for the Munster Fleadh was the icing on the cake. Well done to all involved and to Music teacher Ms Barry who assembled the group at the start of the year and who has guided their musical arrangements. 

TY Trad Group wins Radio na Gaeltachta Podchraoladh

Well done to the same Ursuline TY Trad group who came first in Ireland with their podcast ás Gaeilge which was aired on Radio na Gaeltachta. The girls put together their own programme of Traditional Music that included jigs, reels, hornpipes and The Planxty in memory of The Chieftan’s Paddy Moloney.

The discussion on the podcast centred around the fusion of Irish Music with other genres like pop, rock and classical. Aoife Kavanagh and Hannah Clarke presented the programme, and the musicians were a mixture from all four TY classes playing a variety of instruments, including fiddle, harp, flute, tin whistle and sean nós singing.

Maith sibh a chailíní.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

