Presentation Thurles become county champions in the Tipperary Post Primary Schools U14 Gaelic Football competition

Presentation Thurles
Our first and second-year students took part in the Tipperary Post Primary Schools U14 Gaelic Football competition last week. In the group stages, the natural Pres Thurles talent came to the fore securing victories over Ursuline Thurles, Cahir’s Coláiste Dún Iascaigh and St Anne’s of Tipperary Town.
Our girls narrowly lost to St Mary’s Newport by a single point. However, their three earlier impressive wins saw them progress to the semi-finals.
They battled Comeragh College in the semi-final and emerged victorious. In the final, they once again played St Mary’s. Our Pres girls persevered, showing great resilience and heart. A brace of goals, coupled with some fine points from our sharp-shooting forwards and fierce defending from our backs, saw out a late push by St Mary’s to snatch a win.
Our Pres girls secured a terrific victory and became County champions! Well done to all of our first and second-year players and their amazing spirit today!
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
