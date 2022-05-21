Two Ursuline students travel to Windsor for the International Pony Games

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles
Well done to second-year student Anna O’Callaghan and third-year student Lily O’Reilly, who travelled to Windsor last week as part of the Irish team competing in the International Pony Games as part of the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
They were up against teams from Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England and were looking forward to representing their country at this prestigious event.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
