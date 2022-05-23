Coláiste Mhuire enjoy wellbeing week
Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed enjoyed a full week of wellbeing that culminated in an array of fun/sporting activities last Friday with a tug of war, sack races, penalty shootouts, Giant Jenga, board games, walks etc and a visit from LaVita ice cream van that served up treats to hundreds of students.
Numerous other events took place throughout the week, including the Art of Origami for first-years with Japanese teacher Mr Dunne, Art competitions, table quizzes and guest speakers. Among our guest speakers was Shane Martin of Moodwatchers.
Shane is a psychologist and former teacher who delivered an informative and caring talk to our senior cycle students in relation to resilience & looking after themselves leading up to Leaving Cert. and post Leaving Cert.
Likewise, Mike Sullivan of HumourFit was most engaging as he spoke to our first and second-year students about Bullying and to third and fourth-year students about drugs. Feedback from all classes was hugely positive towards both outstanding speakers.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
