23 May 2022

23 May 2022 4:15 PM

Check out all the Tipperary GAA results over the weekend right here:

Clonmel Oil South Tipp Senior Football Championship 2022, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round 1), Moyle Rovers W/O Clonmel Commercials -
Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud Div 2 Junior B Hurling League, Venue: Annacarty, (semi final), Cappawhite 0-15 Eire Og Anacarty/Donohill 0-14

Wed, 18 May,
Berties Bar Crosco Cup, Venue: New Inn, (semi final), Cashel King Cormacs 2-17 Arravale Rovers 1-16
North Tipp Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Ballina, (Play Off), Kilruane MacDonaghs 6-7 Ballina 4-7

Fri, 20 May,
Doran Oil Mid Junior Div 2 League Knockout, Venue: Kickham Park Thurles, (Final - Replay), Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-21 Moyne/Templetuohy 0-19
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 1 - Group 1, Venue: Killenaule, (Round 5), Killenaule 3-11 Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-14
Berties Bar Crosco Cup, Venue: Golden, (semi final), Sean Treacys 4-15 Cappawhite 1-20
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1, Venue: Kilcolman, (Round 3), Burgess 1-15 Ballinahinch 1-15

Sat, 21 May,
Templetuohy Bus & Cab Hire Division 3 League Knockout, Venue: Templetuohy, (Final), Thurles Gaels 1-17 Killea 0-13
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 1 - Group 1, Venue: Kilsheelan, (Round 5), Ardfinnan 2-12 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 1-6
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 2, Venue: MacDonagh Park , (Round 5), Nenagh ire g 3-12 Portroe 1-17

Sun, 22 May,
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 2 - Group Rounds, Venue: Golden, (Round 5), Golden-Kilfeacle 2-6 Ballina 1-4
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 2 - Group Rounds, Venue: Castleiney, (Round 5), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-6 Loughmore-Castleiney 0-10

