Roscrea Trail Blazers update and fixtures

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
On Thursday night last the Blazers had a fantastic hike around the Knockbarron Loop near Kinnity.
It was great to see such a large group out and to welcome some new members.
Weather on the night was perfect for hiking and well done to everyone that made the effort. This Thursday, May 28, we are at a new walk, the Log Cabin Loop in The Slieve Blooms.
A moderate walk and well suited for all levels. Grade: easy/moderate. Time: 2 hours. Distance 8km. Meeting at Mulrooneys Gala, Roscrea at 7pm or at the church in Kinnity at 7.30pm.
The next section of The Royal Canal Greenway is on Sunday May 29 from Dolan Bridge to Ballybrannigan Harbour, a distance of 23km, details through WhatsApp. Contact 086 3399193.
