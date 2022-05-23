Coláiste Mhuire's TY students visit Ballyhass Adventure Centre
On a sunny Thursday last week, our TYs visited the renowned Ballyhass Adventure Centre, Mallow Co. Cork, for a day of activities.
They started the day on the high ropes with three different challenges to complete, which was great fun but slightly scary if you’re not a fan of heights!
Following that experience, they progressed to the Aquapark, and although it was very cold at first, the students gradually acclimatised and were reluctant to get out!
Lastly, they tried their hand at archery which rounded off a thoroughly enjoyable day.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
