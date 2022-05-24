Irish Water are working on a burst water main in Nenagh
Irish Water is reporting a burst water main in Cormack Drive, Nenagh.
They are carrying out repairs that they expect to complete by 8pm this evening, May 24.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
