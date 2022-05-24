Irish Water is carrying out scheduled works in these areas of Tipperary from this evening

Search

24 May 2022

24 May 2022 1:00 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Irish Water is carrying out scheduled works in the Thurles and Dundrum areas this evening and tomorrow morning.

Customers in Cluain Glas, Marlstone Manor, Thurles and the surrounding areas are advised that valve installation works will take place between 10pm on Tuesday, May 24, and 2am Wednesday, May 25.

In the Dundrum area, leak detection works will be carried out between 1am and 5am on Wednesday, May 25.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the Dundrum works.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.

