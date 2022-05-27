The Ballingarry community is looking for help in preparing for this year's Tidy Towns competition

We have submitted our entry for this year’s Tidy Towns Competition, the closing date for which was Friday last, May 20 2022.

But the work continues right throughout the Summer – painting, weeding, picking litter, watering flowers and the many other jobs which need attention.

We have been informed that Judging will start in early June, which is earlier than expected.

That means that we need your help, especially now and for the next few weeks, in particular, to finish the projects that we have embarked upon before the Judges appear.

Any time you can give us would be greatly appreciated - no special skills required and no age limit.

If you are new to the area, it is a great way of getting to know your neighbours.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.