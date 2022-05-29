PICTURES: St Mary's Secondary School Newport visit Derg Isle Adventure Centre

St Mary's Secondary School Newport visit Derg Isle Adventure Centre
Our first-year students visited Derg Isle Adventure Centre for their end of year trip. They had a great day enjoying various activities, including; kayaking, paddle boarding, obstacle courses, and archery.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
