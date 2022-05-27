Borrisoleigh transition year students travel to Galway for driving course
Contributed by Joshua Kelly, St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh.
On Wednesday, May 11, the TY students at St Joseph’s College travelled to Pallas, Galway, to participate in a driving course around the 1.5-kilometre track.
Some groups started in the cars, while others had to participate in a theory test. We all enjoyed driving the car, although it was quite regulated with the instructor having pedals of their own if we were going too fast.
Also, we weren’t allowed to go above the third gear.
We then took a driving test, with some having to do a hill start while others had to turn tightly on a corner.
After lunch, we did our theory test and then moved on to servicing a car, replacing a tyre and checking their pressure.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
