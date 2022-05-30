Search

30 May 2022

Thurles man beats international field to win 'Red Bull Conquer the Cashel' race last weekend

Thurles man beats international field to win 'Red Bull Conquer the Cashel' race last weekend

30 May 2022 8:45 PM

Stephen Flanagan from Thurles, County Tipperary proved to be the ultimate challenger at last weekend's epic Red Bull Conquer the Cashel which took place at the Rock of Cashel, Tipperary on Saturday and Sunday.

Up against stiff competition across the weekend, Flanagan proved himself to be a cut above the rest, finishing first on Saturday and Sunday to take home a cash prize of €2,000.

On Saturday, Flanagan got across the line just ahead of Jamie O’Callaghan of Grange, Cork in second, with Dasos Gonella from Brentwood in the UK finishing third.

On Sunday, Gonella raised his game to finish in second just behind Flanagan, followed closely by Stephen Lynch from Bandon, Cork in third place.

Elsewhere, in the Women’s race, the unbeatable Rebecca Neal from Bournemouth, UK won both Saturday and Sunday’s race, followed on Saturday by Aoife O’Sullivan in second and Rosie Power in third, both from Tramore, Waterford. On Sunday, Anna Fiala from Czech Republic placed second whilst Waterford placed top three once again, with local Clara Hogan in third.

Two thousand competitors took to Cashel in Tipperary across Saturday and Sunday with the aim of conquering the Cashel.

Supported by enthusiastic crowds and blistering sunshine across the green plains of the Rock of Cashel, thrill-seekers from far and wide tackled over twenty obstacles from balance beams to cargo net climbs and stone wall crossings, each proving the ultimate test to even the most determined.

