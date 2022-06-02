Search

02 Jun 2022

North Tipperary GAA Scene

North Tipperary GAA Scene

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Jun 2022 2:45 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

The Watch Centre sponsored North Junior ‘A’ Hurling Championship will commence this coming Friday 3rd June with both games throwing in at 7pm. Cloughjordan will host a repeat of the League final where Borris Ileigh will face Roscrea whilst Toomevara will be the venue for Kilruane MacDonaghs against Nenagh Eire Og. Toomevara have a bye in Round 1.

The draw for The Watch Centre sponsored North Junior ‘B’ Hurling Championship took place last week with the groups as follows:

Group 1 – Nenagh Eire Og, Knokshegowna, Borrisokane, Lorrha.

Group 2 – Burgess, Portroe, Templederry Kenyons, Newport, Silvermines.

Group 3 – Ballina, Shannon Rovers, Kiladangan, Moneygall.

Top two teams from each group to progress to the knockout stages with the first round of games is due to take place over the weekends of June 18th/25th.

Tipperary defendant who had to be pepper sprayed told female garda to 'F*** off woman'

The Quarter Finals will both take place this coming Saturday at 7 pm. Lorrha will host Kiladangan whilst Borrisokane will host Newport.

Silvermines and Ballina await the winners in the Semi Finals which are due to take place on the weekend of Saturday 11th with the final fixed for Saturday 18th.

The Final will take place this coming Wednesday at 7pm in Toomevara with Peter Carroll officiating. Kiladangan will be looking for their first North Junior ‘A’ Football title since 2011 whilst Roscrea Inane last won it in 2014.

The Final will take place this Wednesday 1st June at 7pm in Borrisokane with Pat Murray refereeing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Integrity launch Ireland and EU HQ in Cashel

L/R: Paul James-Martin, Will Corcoran from the IDA Ireland, Madeline Rogers - CSV Consultant, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Cllr Marie Murphy, Chris Reid CEO Integrity, Evun Wyer Ireland C

Home

Integrity launch Ireland and EU HQ in Cashel

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media