Search

02 Jun 2022

Tipperary firm named as All-Star Best in Class Financial Advisory Company

Tipperary firm named as All-Star Best in Class Financial Advisory Company

SYS Group Marketing Executive Aoife Bulfin; CEO Tony Delaney, Senior Financial Consultant Keith Dundon and Director of Private Clients, Mike Perrick

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Jun 2022 6:18 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Nenagh-based financial planners SYS Group has been named All-Star Best in Class Financial Advisory Company 2022 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

SYS Group was founded by Toomevara man Tony Delaney, CEO, who, after spending 24 years in various senior roles throughout the financial industry, wanted to deliver a broader unbiased product range to his client base.

The company now employs 17 staff and has more than 2,500 clients.

The SYS Group team were presented with their accreditation at the All-Ireland Business Summit at Croke Park.

Mr Delaney accepted the company’s fifth Business All-Star Accreditation at the All-Ireland Business Summit, saying "team effort" played a major factor in the company’s success.

“We are very lucky to have expert financial consultants and a dedicated operations team within SYS Group who make sure our clients are the number one priority. Our goal from day one was to help our clients achieve financial peace of mind. Receiving awards such as these remind us that we are doing just that," he said.

This accreditation recognises SYS Group’s outstanding contribution to quality and standards in the financial sector over the last five years.                                                                    

Business All-Star Accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The Accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Deputy Chair on the Adjudication Board Kieran Ring, said in support of the announcement: “SYS Group has achieved All-Star Best In Class Financial Advisory Company 2022. This accreditation is in recognition of the company’s outstanding contribution to quality and standards in the financial sector over the last 5 years. Furthermore, we wish to recognise SYS Group’s conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance & customer centricity. SYS Group is hereby included in the AIBF Register Of Irish Business Excellence for a fifth consecutive year.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media