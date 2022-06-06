Search

06 Jun 2022

Tipperary's Magnificent 7 ready for gruelling Mizen to Malin 24-hour charity cycle

Tipperary's Magnificent 7 ready for gruelling Mizen to Malin 24-hour charity cycle

The seven cyclists who will take part in a 24-hour Mizen to Malin charity cycle for the Tipperary branch of the Irish Kidney Association

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Jun 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

It’s a long way from Tipperary for seven men who will undertake a gruelling 600km ultra cycle from Mizen to Malin, scaling 4,000 meters of elevation, and all within 24 hours between June, 25 and 26.

The event, supported by Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club (UDCC), was launched at Liberty Square in Thurles on June 1.

The organisers hope the cycle will raise over €7,000 for the Tipperary branch of the Irish Kidney Association

Attending the event’s launch were the challenge’s seven cyclists, one of whom has chronic kidney disease, and their crew who will be travelling the route in two vans and many more supporters.

Representing the Irish Kidney Association at the launch was Tipperary branch secretary Orla Hogan Ryan from Nenagh, who has undergone four kidney transplants, including two from deceased donors.

No stranger to sport, Orla has won many medals at European and World Transplant Sports events). Some other kidney transplant recipients also showed up at Liberty Square.

Taking part in the Mizen to Malin challenge will be David Russell, an award winning young farmer from Thurles, as well as father and son David and Jamie Donovan, also from Thurles, along with well-known building contractor Seamus Duggan, from Templemore, Pat Heffernan from Moyglass, Fethard, and James Tobin, an actuary, who lives in Urlingford.

One of the magnificent seven cyclists will be 45-year-old kidney patient Francis Hogan from Templemore.

The self-employed father of five was diagnosed with a hereditary kidney condition, PKD, when he was in his early twenties.
Through careful medical intervention and medication and healthy lifestyle choices, including dietary and fitness, he has slowed down the progression of his disease and he now has 25% kidney function.

Francis is a strong advocate for fitness in aiding a person’s physical and emotional wellbeing.

In 2001 Francis’s late father Gus, who also shared the same hereditary kidney condition, passed away in hospital, at the young age of 49, with heart failure just a day after undergoing a kidney transplant.

Speaking at the launch, Francis said: “The seven of us have been training hard for this challenge, and while we are used to long distance endurance cycles, we have never done anything to this scale before.

"Our club, Upperchurch Drombane, is located in a small rural area, and yet, at least two other members of the club and their families have benefited from the support of the Irish Kidney Association. That’s why we are channeling the fundraising into the Tipperary Branch of the Irish Kidney Association.

“We hope that we can help raise awareness about organ donation also. I’d like to thank everyone who is supporting the event including UDCC, the organisers, supporters and sponsors and also the support team who will be travelling in a minibus as well as two vans, one in front and one behind, including a mechanics crew and the other crew who will ensure we are fed, hydrated and have a change of clothes.”

The seven will set out on the 600km cycle from Mizen Head in Ireland’s most southerly point in Cork at 3pm on Saturday, June 25, and plan to arrive at Malin Head, the most northerly point of Ireland, on Sunday afternoon, he said.

Speaking at the launch Orla Hogan, the secretary of the Tipperary Branch of the Irish Kidney Association said: “We are hugely grateful to UDCC and greatly admire these seven men who are truly magnificent for undertaking this gruelling challenge to support the work of the Irish Kidney Association.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the event’s fundraiser can do so at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/francis-hogan-549-hogan

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media