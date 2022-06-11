Seat covers and wax: Ten ways for Tipperary drivers to improve your car on a budget

Drivers considering a vehicle upgrade are being given some car improvement tips by experts that can be carried out at home.

The car leasing experts at LeaseCar.uk and its sister site LeaseElectricCar.co.uk have recognised the increase in fuel prices and living costs, so have put together a list of affordable car upgrades that won’t break the b

Enhancing a car’s appearance doesn’t have to mean buying an entirely new vehicle, there are a few changes that can be made at home with little expense.

Among those making the list are waxing and compounding your car to give the exterior a more refined look.

Other suggestions include adding extra features, like installing a reverse camera and adding wireless technology to modernise your car.

A spokesperson for LeaseCar.uk said: “Many people assume it isn’t possible to upgrade a car without spending a fortune.

“It only takes a few simple steps to make your car look brand new and you barely need any mechanical skills to make these adjustments.

“Upgrading and taking care of your vehicle is worth the money, especially for those people who spend a lot of time in their cars. As well as significantly increasing the drivers experience it also improves the longevity of the vehicle .”

Here are LeaseCar.uk’s top tips for cheap car improvements:

Wax your car

Waxing not only makes your car look nice and shiny, it’s also important when it comes to protecting the paintwork and keeping your car clean. Car wax can be purchased from local hardware stores and even supermarkets too. Ultimately, it will help you avoid a paint job in the future.

Shine your tyres

Use tyre shine to make your tyres look like new. It also offers protection against cracking and fading and comes in an aerosol bottle, making it very easy to apply.

Compound your car

If your car has taken some hits and has a few scratches and imperfections here and there, then they can be removed by levelling the uneven paint surface with compounds. Compounding can easily be done by hand at home.

Replace your wheel trims or hubcaps

Owners can customise their motor by getting new wheel trims or car hubs. Changing hubcaps is easier because they’re mainly just decorative. There’s a variety of different styles to choose from, depending on your taste and budget.

Wireless setup

What else would make your driving experience better than listening to your favourite songs on the road. If your car doesn’t have wireless technology to connect it to the radio system, then there are some very cheap transmitters you can get to stream music and have hands-free phone calls.

Install a reverse camera

All new cars now come with this handy safety feature but did you know you can also install a reverse camera to an older car? This will make your life much easier if you’re not the most confident when it comes to parking.

Put on seat covers

Seat covers are a way to customise the interior of your car. Not only do they look good, they also help maintain your seats in good condition. They can especially come in handy if you’re often driving with children or pets.

Replace your headlight bulbs

Screw in new bulbs to ensure that your lights are bright enough. It’s an easy replacement job and will only cost you around five quids but it has a massive impact on preventing accidents.

Add a phone mount

If your car doesn’t come with a GPS (global positioning system), then a simple and cheap solution is to get a phone holder that you can attach to your front window or dashboard to safely follow directions while you’re driving.

Add a steering wheel cover

A simple way to add a touch of personality to your car is to get a cover for the steering wheel. They come in all kinds of different styles, colours and themes. They also keep the steering wheel from premature wear and provide a comfortable grip.