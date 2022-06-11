Wood of O to fly the flag for Tipp talent at launch of new festival

The Wood of O will perform at the launch of the When Next We Meet festival
When Next We Meet is a new festival experience in the heart of south Tipperary.
In summer 2023, artists and audiences alike will be treated to the best of Tipperary hospitality where no corners are cut in delivering this bespoke, feel-good music festival.
This summer, When Next We Meet is launching its brand with two separate nights of live music in an immersive festival-like experience.
ORIGINAL MATERIAL
Set on the grounds of Raheen House Hotel, the quaint charm of the walled gardens and the calming quiet of its surroundings will be transformed for two nights into an adult sized playground.
On the first night, July 1, local group The Wood of O will perform.
The Wood of O is singer-songwriter Breege Phelan and songwriter/composer Will McLellan, who have been mesmerising audiences for the past five years with their unique original material and classic folk songs.
If you enjoy distinctively haunting vocals that reach into the bottom of your soul, and melodic fingerstyle acoustic guitar that flows between genres, then this group is worth searching out.
LINE-UP
They have recently expanded their line-up to include Clonmel guitarist Liam O’Reilly, bassist Cha Taylor from Athenry, county Galway and renowned Carrick-on-Suir vocalist, Sandra Power, bringing to life the songs from their soon to be released six track debut EP Mountain Sky Moon.
Breege and Will spent most of lockdown writing and recording their debut EP at their home near Clonmel, after restrictions put a stop to accessing studios.
