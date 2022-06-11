Wood of O to fly the flag for Tipp talent at launch of new festival

When Next We Meet is a new festival experience in the heart of south Tipperary.

In summer 2023, artists and audiences alike will be treated to the best of Tipperary hospitality where no corners are cut in delivering this bespoke, feel-good music festival.

This summer, When Next We Meet is launching its brand with two separate nights of live music in an immersive festival-like experience.

ORIGINAL MATERIAL

Set on the grounds of Raheen House Hotel, the quaint charm of the walled gardens and the calming quiet of its surroundings will be transformed for two nights into an adult sized playground.

On the first night, July 1, local group The Wood of O will perform.

The Wood of O is singer-songwriter Breege Phelan and songwriter/composer Will McLellan, who have been mesmerising audiences for the past five years with their unique original material and classic folk songs.

If you enjoy distinctively haunting vocals that reach into the bottom of your soul, and melodic fingerstyle acoustic guitar that flows between genres, then this group is worth searching out.

LINE-UP



They have recently expanded their line-up to include Clonmel guitarist Liam O’Reilly, bassist Cha Taylor from Athenry, county Galway and renowned Carrick-on-Suir vocalist, Sandra Power, bringing to life the songs from their soon to be released six track debut EP Mountain Sky Moon.

Breege and Will spent most of lockdown writing and recording their debut EP at their home near Clonmel, after restrictions put a stop to accessing studios.

LOCKDOWNWill made good use of his lockdown time by entering a steep learning curve on producing, engineering and mixing and they have both worked hard to bring an accomplished collection of five unique folk songs to their audience.Mountain Sky Moon will be released in June 2022.FOLK SONGS“The Wood of O’s performance for us as part of our Clonmel Culture Night events in September 2021 was just sublime - a real lifting of the spirit after so many months without live music. If you get a chance to see Breege and Will perform live, grab it with both hands,” said Helena Tobin, Artistic Director, South Tipperary Arts Centre.“This duet can create tones across the entire audio spectrum...with beautiful guitar picking and chord progression combined with a unique and stunning vocal delivery, The Wood of O are a force to be reckoned with,” added Paul Boland, Director at CWB.ie Management and Production Company.