A Monday mass in this Tipperary village will celebrate two very special occasions
A special Mass to mark the retirement of Michael Power and the sixth- class graduation will take place on Monday, June 13, in Templederry Church at 11am.
All are welcome to attend. There will be some light refreshments in the school afterwards.
