Wonderful Tipperary Ladies Football club running golf classic on Friday, June 24

Brian Borus Ladies Football Club running golf classic on Friday, June 24.
Brian Borus Ladies Football Club, urgently require your support to raise funds for their wonderful voluntary run club.
They are running a Golf Classic on Friday, June 24.
This is a vital fundraiser for the club and your support is much appreciated.
How to support:
Sponsor a Tee Box - €50
Main Sponsor - €300
Enter a team - €150
Or any other cash /cheque donations big or small greatly appreciated
If you want to make a donation, please contact any of the club members, Audrey O’Grady, Conor O’Farrell, Lucy Bateman, Mary O’Donnell or any other Brian Borus member or contact 086 387 2006.
