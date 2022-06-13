Tipperary's Gaynor Cup girls do real well at University of Limerick

Congratulations to Cahir Park players Sienna Ferris and Zoe Conway who had a great week in UL with TSSDL at the Gaynor Cup last week.

This week the attention turns to the boys Kennedy Cup program and we send our best wishes to the TSSDL and Cahir players James Sullivan, Ronan O’Carroll, Joshua Davey & Patrick Hennessy.

U15 Premiership Result- Cashel Town 1 - 4 Cahir Park

Scorers: Oisin Power (2), Padraig Farrell (2)

Football for All - Well done to Cahir Park Football For All squad who travelled to Evergreen in Kilkenny last Saturday for a Blitz and represented the club with pride. Football For All training at Cahir Park every Saturday at 12pm.

Disney Playmakers - FAI Disney Playmakers introduction to Football through story telling program for girls aged 5-9 commences at Cahir Park on Friday July 1 from 6pm-7pm. Bookings online or contact the club for further information.



TSS&DL Academy Update - We wish the TSSDL Academy U14 boys team the very best of luck as they finalise their preparations for the upcoming Kennedy Cup this week. We are proud to be represented by Ronan O’Carroll, James Sullivan, Josh Davey and Patrick Hennessy on the squad. These lads, along with their mentors have put a lot of hard work and commitment into the training and matches preparing for the tournament, along with their parents who have been so supportive all along the way. The work is done and now it is time to enjoy every minute of the Kennedy Cup, the experience and the memories you are about to make.

Our Gaynor Cup Girls - As the curtain comes down on the 2022 Gaynor Cup the club sends it congratulations to Sienna Ferris and Zoe Conway on a remarkable showing of skill for the Tipperary U14 team. The girls had a great week away in the University of Limerick where many new friendships were made and now they get a few weeks off before turning their attention to the U13 and U15 All Ireland Finals at the end of the month. Congratulations girls and well done.

U15 TSSDL Boys Team - Ronan O[Carroll, James Sullivan, Josh Davey and Patrick Hennessy represent Cahir Park in The Kennedy Cup this week



FAI Summer Soccer Schools – Bookings are now live for this year’s Intersport Elverys FAI Summer Soccer School camps. A list of camp dates and locations is available on our website right now.

Training/Fixtures/Results- please keep an eye on our social media pages for all Results and Fixtures and Training.

Cahir Park 50/50 Draw – Last Friday the 50/50 Draw took place live in Cahir Park AFC. The lucky winner of the jackpot of €350 was Leo Fitzgerald. Well done Leo! Thanks once again to all sponsors, ticket sellers & everyone who buys tickets for your continued support.