Search

13 Jun 2022

Tipperary Division of An Garda Síochána and Webwise team up for online safety workshop

Tipperary Division of An Garda Síochána and Webwise team up for online safety workshop

Tipperary Division of An Garda Síochána and Webwise team up for online safety workshop

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Jun 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

In partnership with Webwise, An Garda Síochána – Tipperary Division is hosting a free webinar to help parents monitor their children's online activity. 

The webinar will take place on June 21 at 7pm. 

The webinar will explore the opportunities and risks for children online. It will offer practical advice to support parents and resources and answer any questions parents may have.

A representative from the TikTok Safety team will also explain how TikTok works and highlight some key safety features.

An Garda Síochána say:

"The world of social media provides great opportunities for young people to stay connected with friends and family, but it can also be a source of concern for parents/carers who may not understand all the pitfalls associated with the apps young people use to communicate.

"It is sometimes the case that young people do not fully appreciate the complexity and implications of being online.  

"An Garda Síochána have teamed up with Webwise, the Irish Internet Safety Awareness Centre, who are delighted to host a free Online Safety Webinar for parents on June 21."

Boherlahan Dualla Parish to hold sports evening this Thursday

Those who wish to register can do so here

Questions for the Q+A segment can be sent to internetsafety@pdst.ie 

Questions will remain anonymous.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media