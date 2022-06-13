Tipperary Division of An Garda Síochána and Webwise team up for online safety workshop

In partnership with Webwise, An Garda Síochána – Tipperary Division is hosting a free webinar to help parents monitor their children's online activity.

The webinar will take place on June 21 at 7pm.

The webinar will explore the opportunities and risks for children online. It will offer practical advice to support parents and resources and answer any questions parents may have.

A representative from the TikTok Safety team will also explain how TikTok works and highlight some key safety features.

An Garda Síochána say:

"The world of social media provides great opportunities for young people to stay connected with friends and family, but it can also be a source of concern for parents/carers who may not understand all the pitfalls associated with the apps young people use to communicate.

"It is sometimes the case that young people do not fully appreciate the complexity and implications of being online.

"An Garda Síochána have teamed up with Webwise, the Irish Internet Safety Awareness Centre, who are delighted to host a free Online Safety Webinar for parents on June 21."

Those who wish to register can do so here

Questions for the Q+A segment can be sent to internetsafety@pdst.ie

Questions will remain anonymous.