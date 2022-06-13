Boherlahan Dualla Parish to hold sports evening this Thursday
The Boherlahan Dualla Parish Sport evening returns on Thursday, June 16, at 6pm.
Events start with the tiny-tots race, sprints for all ages, three-legged races, sack races, long puck relays and finish off the evening with the famous tug-o-war!
Registration on the evening. €5 entry fee at the gate per car. Please come along for what promises to be a fun family evening.
Cahir Park players Sienna Ferris and Zoe Conway who now go onto U13 and U15 All Ireland Finals after the Gaynor Cup last week
The Comeragh Rangers football team that won the recent U15 Féile Cup Final in Stradbally, county Waterford by defeating Tramore.
