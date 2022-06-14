TRAFFIC: Temporary traffic management in Nenagh tomorrow
Tipperary County Council has announced there will be temporary traffic management on the L-1211-0 between Rathnaleen North and the junction with Wellington, Nenagh, tomorrow from 7, am to 6pm Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Diversions will be in place for the duration of the work. Local access will be maintained.
