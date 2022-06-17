Tipperary senior camogie girls face Wexford on Saturday

Last weekend was a free weekend for Tipperary in the Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Championship. It was a chance to see where the team stands ahead of round 4 away to Wexford this weekend.



After 3 games played Bill Mullaney’s side have yet to record a win. Two draws to Clare and Dublin plus a defeat to Waterford leave Tipperary in 5th place and with the top 3 teams making the knockout stages two wins in our final two games is a must.

First up is a trip to Wexford this Saturday (time and venue tbc). Wexford were beaten by Cork in round one, 2-14 to 2-06 before suffering a heavy defeat to Waterford 3-18 to 9.



However they turned their championship around with an impressive one point victory away to Clare, picking up all three points to put them in 4th place and no doubt full of confidence facing a Tipperary team with no win from three games.



Tipperary have had the upper hand of Wexford when they met in recent years beating them last year in Semple Stadium. There is never much between the sides and Wexford at home with home support will be a tough task for a Tipperary side which has failed to ignite in this year’s championship so far.



Supporters will be hoping that will all change this weekend. No doubt some soul searching was done after the Waterford defeat.



A greater urgency workrate and overall energy and determination will be needed to win on Saturday. More scores on the scoreboard will also be crucial with our current average only eleven points, while the team has also yet to score a goal in their opening three games.



There have been positives from all three games with some note worthy performances and good team team play at different stages. The key this week will be getting the best out of every player for sixty minutes.