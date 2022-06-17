Search

17 Jun 2022

Tipperary senior camogie girls face Wexford on Saturday

The game takes place in Enniscorty

Action from the recent clash of Tipperary and Waterford in Semple Stadium

Action from the recent clash of Tipperary and Waterford in Semple Stadium

Reporter:

news reporter

17 Jun 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Last weekend was a free weekend for Tipperary in the Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Championship. It was a chance to see where the team stands ahead of round 4 away to Wexford this weekend.


After 3 games played Bill Mullaney’s side have yet to record a win. Two draws to Clare and Dublin plus a defeat to Waterford leave Tipperary in 5th place and with the top 3 teams making the knockout stages two wins in our final two games is a must.
First up is a trip to Wexford this Saturday (time and venue tbc). Wexford were beaten by Cork in round one, 2-14 to 2-06 before suffering a heavy defeat to Waterford 3-18 to 9.


However they turned their championship around with an impressive one point victory away to Clare, picking up all three points to put them in 4th place and no doubt full of confidence facing a Tipperary team with no win from three games.


Tipperary have had the upper hand of Wexford when they met in recent years beating them last year in Semple Stadium. There is never much between the sides and Wexford at home with home support will be a tough task for a Tipperary side which has failed to ignite in this year’s championship so far.


Supporters will be hoping that will all change this weekend. No doubt some soul searching was done after the Waterford defeat.


A greater urgency workrate and overall energy and determination will be needed to win on Saturday. More scores on the scoreboard will also be crucial with our current average only eleven points, while the team has also yet to score a goal in their opening three games.


There have been positives from all three games with some note worthy performances and good team team play at different stages. The key this week will be getting the best out of every player for sixty minutes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media